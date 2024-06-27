EU welcomes KRG's announcement of October parliamentary elections

2024-06-27 00:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The European Union welcomed, on Wednesday, the announcement by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to hold parliamentary elections on October 20th.

Thomas Seiler, the EU Ambassador to Iraq, expressed his support on social media, stating, "I welcome the announcement by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani setting October 20th as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections."

Seiler noted his close cooperation with KRG, the federal government, and all Kurdish political parties, as well as the United Nations, to secure this opportunity. He emphasized that political decisions in the Kurdistan Region would regain full democratic legitimacy through the elections.

The US State Department also welcomed the decision, with a spokesperson saying, "We appreciate the role of the President of the Kurdistan Region in bringing the parties to an agreement on the elections."

Earlier today, Kurdistan Region Presidency spokesperson Dilshad Shahab announced that President Nechirvan Barzani had decided on October 20th as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.