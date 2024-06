2024-06-27 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has officially opened the Chamrga Dam in Erbil. The dam is 17.5 metres high, 262 metres long, and 8 metres wide. Full statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG): On Tuesday, 25 June 2024, Masrour Barzani, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), launched the Chamrga […]

