Houthi missile targets ship in Gulf of Aden; Iraqi militants claim drone attack on Eilat

2024-06-27 13:00:32 - Source: CHANNEL8

A suspected missile attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels early Wednesday targeted a ship in the Gulf of Aden, while a separate drone attack claimed by Iraqi militants allied with the rebels targeted the southern Israeli port city of Eilat, authorities said. The attacks follow the departure of the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower after an eight-month deployment in which the aircraft carrier led the American response to the Houthi assaults. These attacks have significantly reduced shipping through a crucial route for Asian, Middle Eastern, and European markets, part of a campaign the Houthis say will continue as long as the Israel-Hamas