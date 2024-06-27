Iraq reports 104M barrels of crude oil exported in May

2024-06-27 16:00:08 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Thursday the total oil exports for May, according to the final statistics released by the Iraqi Oil Marketing Company (SOMO).

In a statement, the Ministry reported that crude oil exports amounted to 104,130,292 barrels.

The statistics indicated that the total quantities exported of crude oil for May from oil fields in central and southern Iraq reached 104,130,292 barrels.

Iraq's oil exports are predominantly directed towards Asia, with India, China, and South Korea emerging as the top importers, according to recent data.

The United States also stands as a major destination for Iraq's oil exports, as well as for European countries.

Iraq is the second largest crude oil producer in OPEC after Saudi Arabia, and boasts the world's fifth largest proved reserves of crude oil.