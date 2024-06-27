Iraqi Presidency welcomes Kurdistan's decree for parliamentary elections

2024-06-27 16:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Presidency welcomed the Regional decree issued by Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to hold parliamentary elections in the Region, scheduled for October 20, 2024.

On Thursday, the Presidency stated that the democratic process is a source of pride for the Iraqi people and emphasized that the country's federal democratic system is built on the will of the people and the peaceful transfer of power through elections.

"The parliamentary elections represent a fundamental pillar in our democratic journey and political development. They are not merely an electoral process but a genuine expression of the people's will and desire to actively participate in shaping the future of their homeland."

The Presidency also acknowledged the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission in organizing the electoral process and expressed hopes for continued efforts to ensure fairness, integrity, and transparency in the elections.

The statement concluded by urging voters in the Kurdistan region to participate widely and actively to genuinely express their will in choosing their representatives for the Kurdistan Parliament.

On Wednesday, June 26, Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for the Kurdistan Parliament elections.