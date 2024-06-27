Al-Sulaymaniyah hosts the second edition of “Made in Iraq” festival

2024-06-27 18:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Al-Sulaymaniyah National Industries Exhibition, “Made in Iraq,” commenced its second edition, featuring approximately 100 Iraqi companies from diverse industrial and food sectors, aiming to encourage local consumers to support national production.

Golan Nirwan, the marketing director at Al-Sulaymaniyah International Exhibition, told Shafaq News Agency, “In order to encourage local products, this festival’s activities were launched today in Al-Sulaymaniyah in its second edition by Atlas Company in cooperation with Al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Industry and Commerce and with significant participation from regional factories, reaching up to 60% of the participants.”

“These exhibitions are an economic gateway for networking between Iraqi companies and investors in the Kurdistan region,” she added. “They are a good initiative for Iraqi companies and industries to showcase their solid national production in front of imported products that compete in terms of quality and efficiency.”

Nirwan confirmed that “the exhibition continues for four days, and the Minister of Industry and Trade attended today’s opening in the regional government, the Governor of Al-Sulaymaniyah, and several government officials, under the auspices of the Ministries of Industry and Minerals in the Iraqi government and the Kurdistan Region.”