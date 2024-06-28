Diyala court issues arrest warrant against councilman

2024-06-28 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A Diyala court has issued an arrest warrant for governorate council member Ouss Ibrahim Mahdi al-Mahdawi, a document reviewed by Shafaq News Agency showed on Thursday.

The warrant, made public to the Diyala Police Command, directs them to arrest al-Mahdawi in accordance with Article 430 of the Penal Code. The article pertains to offenses against public employees.

Local media reported that the warrant follows an altercation between al-Mahdawi and Diyala Deputy Governor for Technical Affairs Asem al-Samaid'i. Al-Samaid'i reportedly filed a complaint against al-Mahdawi.