Dinar Explainer 1: Why Iraq has Two Exchange Rates

2024-06-28 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On a recent webinar organised by the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University explained the causes and effects of Iraq's dual exchange rate. The three reasons why Iraq has two exchange rates are: Excessive Demand for US Dollars Internationally: There is a high demand for US dollars […]

