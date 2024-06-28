2024-06-28 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. On a recent webinar organised by the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC), Professor Frank Gunter of Lehigh University outlined the key changes in the dinar exchange rate over the years, as well as the consequences of having two exchange rates. (For more on the reasons why Iraq has two exchange rates, click […]

The post Dinar Explainer 2: Consequences of Iraq's Two Exchange Rates first appeared on Iraq Business News.