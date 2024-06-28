Erbil launches drug awareness campaign as nation grapples with growing use

2024-06-28 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Erbil launched a drug awareness campaign on Friday, aiming to curb the rising tide of narcotics use plaguing the country.

Named "Be Aware," the initiative targets young people most vulnerable to addiction. Organizers say Iraq has transitioned from a transit route for drugs to a major consumer, with troubling signs of potential production emerging.

"Statistics on drug trafficking and addiction are escalating year after year," said Hawkar Jato, head of the People's Committee Organization, a campaign organizer. "The drug problem in Iraq is arguably second only to terrorism in terms of national importance."

Hoshyar Malo, head of the Kurdistan Human Rights Organization, echoed Jato's sentiment on the gravity of the situation. "Iraq has become a major consumer market, and there are concerns it might even start producing drugs," he said.

Malo pointed to a surge in arrests and narcotics seizures over the past three years. "More than 38,000 people have been apprehended, and over 54 million Captagon pills confiscated – exceeding one pill per Iraqi citizen," he revealed.

"We need to raise awareness, amend the laws, and establish more rehabilitation centers to tackle this issue," Malo added.