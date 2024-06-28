Iranian voters in Erbil head to polls in presidential election

2024-06-28 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Iranian consulate in Erbil, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan region, opened its doors to voters on Friday for Iran's presidential election.

Polling stations are set to close at 8:00 PM local time, according to a Shafaq News Agency correspondent.

This election, the 14th of its kind in Iran, is being conducted both domestically and at 138 diplomatic missions worldwide.

The early presidential election was called following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash on May 19, which also claimed the life of Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.