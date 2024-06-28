Turkish army forces evacuation of Kurdish village in Duhok province

2024-06-28 21:20:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

Kamran Osman, a member of the Christian Peacemaker Teams’ (CPT) Iraqi Kurdistan team, reported to Channel8 that the Turkish army compelled the residents of Dargale Misa village to leave. On Thursday morning, Turkish soldiers entered the village, located on the slopes of Mount Matina in the Kani Mase district of Duhok province. They warned the villagers to evacuate within 24 hours or face forced eviction and bombing. According to Osman, the evacuation began immediately, and by today, the village has been completely deserted.