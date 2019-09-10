Ashura day remembrance in Sulaymaniyah

2019/09/10 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA - Sulaymaniyah
People of all religions and sects were gathered for a march organized by Sayyed al-Hakeem Husseiniya on the day of Ashura remembrance.This march was inspired by Imam al- Hussein (PBUH) where he won over the injustice and unfairness during his revolution, said Shiekh Ismat Khaqani imsm of al-Hakeem Husseiniya.
INA - Sulaymaniyah
People of all religions and sects were gathered for a march organized by Sayyed al-Hakeem Husseiniya on the day of Ashura remembrance.This march was inspired by Imam al- Hussein (PBUH) where he won over the injustice and unfairness during his revolution, said Shiekh Ismat Khaqani imsm of al-Hakeem Husseiniya.