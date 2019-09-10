Over 90 thousand foreign visitors marching for Ashura

2019/09/10 | 16:15
INA - BAGHDAD
Photographer: Safa AlwanKarbala province announced that over 90 thousand foreign visitors arrived in Karbala marching for Ashura.This number of visitors were distributed among over 799 hotels in the province, said Provincial Media Office.The transportation means reached over 13 thousand plus 10 trains.
