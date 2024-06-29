Oil giants snub Iraqi workers, employ over 100,000 foreigners

2024-06-29 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Member of the Iraqi Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee, Kazem Al-Touki, revealed on Saturday that the number of foreign workers in oil companies in Iraq exceeded 100,000 workers, indicating that these companies are not committed to employing Iraqi labor.

Al-Touki explained to Shafaq News, "The Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee is closely following the work of oil companies operating in Iraq, and we have observed a significant increase in the number of foreign labor, especially in the oil fields, where the number of foreign workers in companies has exceeded the barrier of 100,000 workers."

"Iraqi law stipulates that foreign companies must commit to employing 80% of the Iraqi workforce, but the companies did not adhere to this law and preferred foreign workers to Iraqi workers," he added.

Al-Touki further stated, "The Parliamentary Oil and Gas Committee will discuss during the coming period the issue of employing labor in foreign companies with the Ministry of Oil to ensure compliance with the laws and enhance job opportunities for Iraqis."

The oil industry in Iraq is considered a fundamental pillar of the economy, as it contributes more than 90% of state revenues. The most prominent companies operating in this sector are Shell, Exxon Mobil, and BP. Companies face challenges in complying with local laws, especially with regard to employing Iraqi labor.

Demanding employment, Iraqi university graduates organize protests in front of these companies from time to time, which are sometimes violently dispersed.