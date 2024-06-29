Turkiye neutralizes 10 PKK militants in northern Iraq, Syria

2024-06-29 17:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of Defense announced, on Saturday, that its forces had "neutralized" six members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The term "neutralized" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists in question have either surrendered, been killed, or captured.

On X, the ministry reported that Turkish forces had neutralized the six PKK members after locating them in their operational area in northern Iraq.

Additionally, the ministry stated that its forces had also neutralized four members of the People's Protection Units (YPG) in the F?rat Kalkan? (Euphrates Shield) and Zeytin dal? (Olive Branch) operational areas in northern Syria.

The conflict between Turkiye and the PKK dates back to the early 1980s when the PKK, founded by Abdullah Öcalan, began advocating for an independent Kurdish state within Turkiye.

Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, the conflict intensified, with the PKK engaging in guerrilla warfare and the Turkish military conducting large-scale operations against PKK bases, particularly in southeastern Turkiye and northern Iraq.

The early 2000s saw intermittent ceasefires and attempts at peace negotiations, including a notable peace process in 2013. However, this process collapsed in 2015, leading to renewed hostilities.

Ankara frequently expresses disappointment over the Iraqi government's historical reluctance to recognize and ban the PKK as a terrorist organization. However, recent developments indicate a shift in Iraq's position.

Following high-level discussions between Turkish and Iraqi officials, Iraq has officially designated the PKK as a "banned organization."

This move aligns with Turkiye’s concerns and opens the door for enhanced cooperation in combating terrorism.