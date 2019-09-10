Home › kurdistan 24 › PM Barzani: Iraq’s 2020 census should not be politicized

PM Barzani: Iraq's 2020 census should not be politicized

2019/09/10 | 18:00



Prime Minister Barzani made the comments during a meeting with Iraq’s Planning Minister Nouri Sabah al-Dulaimi in Erbil.



During the meeting, the Iraqi minister said there is a good chance to resolve the outstanding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad peacefully, within the framework of Iraq’s Constitution as the relations between both sides have significantly improved, a statement from Barzani’s press office read.



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Federal Government of Iraq have long-standing issues related to budget, oil and gas, disputed territories, and a lack of respect for the country’s constitution.



Dulaimi praised the experience of the autonomous Kurdish region over the past decades, describing it as “successful and well-established.”



