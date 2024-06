Al-Sudani Launches a Series of Service Projects in Al-Adhamiyah as Part of the City’s Development Campaign

Al-Sudani Launches a Series of Service Projects in Al-Adhamiyah as Part of the City’s Development Campaign

2024-06-29 18:00:02 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani Launches a Series of Service Projects in Al-Adhamiyah as Part of the City’s Development Campaign