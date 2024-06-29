Kurdish Leader Barzani, PMF Chief al-Fayyadh discuss Iraq's political situation

2024-06-29 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani has met with Falih al-Fayyadh, head of Iraq's Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) near Erbil to discuss the political situation in Iraq, a statement by the Barzani Headquarters said on Saturday.

The leaders, according to the statement, exchanged views on Iraq's political landscape and regional issues, laying emphasis on coordination and maintaining strong relations among the parties involved in the political process.

Barzani, a leading figure in Kurdish politics, served as President of the Kurdistan Region from 2005 to 2017 and continues to be the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), the largest Kurdish party in Iraq and the Kurdistan region.

Al-Fayyadh leads the PMF, a coalition of paramilitary groups formed to combat ISIS. The PMF has since evolved into a significant political and military entity in Iraq with powerful connections inside and outside the country.