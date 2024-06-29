Turkish artillery shells town in Duhok, Kurdistan

2024-06-29 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A security source reported, on Saturday, that the town of Deraluk in Duhok governorate was subjected to artillery shelling by Turkish forces.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that "two artillery shells landed in Deraluk, causing no human casualties."

Eyewitnesses stated that residents of a village in Al-Amadiya district, north of the governorate, have fled their homes due to ongoing clashes between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish army, as well as Turkish artillery and air strikes.

Additionally, a government source reported that fires have broken out in farms and forests in the village of Miska, in the Kani Masi sub-district north of Duhok.

The source noted that "the fires are still burning and civil defense teams and residents have been unable to extinguish them due to the deteriorating security situation in the area."