Iraqi oil exports to US surge over the Week

2024-06-30 11:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on Sunday that Iraqi oil exports to the US had risen during the past week.

"In a span of a week, the US imports of crude oil from nine major countries amounted to 5.396 million bpd, down by 632,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 6.028 million bpd."

EIA continued, "Iraqi oil exports to the US reached 195,000 bpd last week, an increase of 31,000 bpd from the previous week, which was 164,000 bpd."

Canada remains the US predominant supplier, with 3.890 million bpd reaching American shores daily. Followed by Mexico with 372,000 bpd, Brazil with 341,000 bpd, and Ecuador with 210,000 bpd.

Saudi Arabia, Libya, Colombia, and Nigeria closely trailed with 162,000 bpd, 86,000 bpd, 83,000 bpd, and 57,000 respectively.