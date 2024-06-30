Iraq signs investment license with TotalEnergies for 1000 MW solar power plant in Basra

2024-06-30 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Chairman of the National Investment Commission, Haider Mohammed Makia, signed an investment license on Sunday for a solar power plant project with French company TotalEnergies.

The project, located in Basra governorate, will have a capacity of 1000 megawatts.

During the signing ceremony, Makia emphasized that this project marks the first investment opportunity for a solar power plant, aligning with the government's plan to diversify renewable energy sources.

He noted that the project would contribute significantly to the national grid by adding solar energy capacity.

“This project is a pivotal step in our strategy to incorporate renewable energy sources into Iraq's energy mix,” Makia stated, highlighting the importance of such initiatives in enhancing the country's energy infrastructure and sustainability.

In April, TotalEnergies announced that it had signed contracts for land and grid connections for this solar power plant. The project includes constructing a 180 km transmission line to connect the plant to Basra's power distribution network and installing a secondary distribution station.

TotalEnergies stated, “The plant will be one of the largest clean solar power plants in the Middle East and North Africa region.”

The plant is expected to supply clean electricity to over 350,000 homes, with project completion targeted for 2025 across four phases.