Kurdistan's Deputy PM says salary delays to end soon

2024-06-30 18:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Region's Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani on Sunday said delays in the salaries of security forces will end soon, attributing the issue to an ongoing audit by the Iraqi federal government.

Talabani's comments came during a press conference in al-Sulaymaniyah, where he was visiting to inspect service projects.

He said that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is working closely with the Iraqi federal government to resolve the issue.

"We are waiting for the results of the audit by the Iraqi Financial Oversight Commission, and then the salaries for May will be distributed to the security forces and Peshmerga as soon as the audit process is completed," Talabani said.

He added that "this problem will be over in the coming months and the salaries of the security forces will be distributed on time."

Talabani stressed that the KRG is making every effort to end the problem of salary delays for Kurdistan employees. He said that the region has implemented all the demands of the federal government in this regard, and "we are trying not to leave any loophole that could affect the sending of salaries."