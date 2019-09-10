Home › Relief Web › Jordan: UK becomes one of WFP Jordan's largest donors with new funds to support refugees

Jordan: UK becomes one of WFP Jordan's largest donors with new funds to support refugees

2019/09/10 | 21:10



Country: Iraq, Jordan, Somalia, Syrian Arab Republic, United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Yemen



AMMAN – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) in Jordan has received a significant boost from the UK government, with a three-year funding agreement worth £32 million (US$39.3 million).







The funding from the UK’s Department of International Development (DFID) will support WFP’s assistance through cash transfers to 480,000 of the most vulnerable refugees in Jordan, including all Syrians living in the Zaatari and Azraq camps and around 10,000 refugees from other countries such as Iraq, Somalia and Yemen.







“We are delighted to welcome DFID as new partner for WFP in Jordan and are extremely grateful for the generosity of their commitment,” said WFP Representative and Country Director in Jordan, Sarah Gordon-Gibson. “The new funding is a very important contribution to our core food assistance programme through cash transfers, directly supporting refugees to meet their essential food and nutrition needs or cover vital expenses.”







Refugees can spend their monthly cash transfer on food in WFP’s partner supermarkets. Those living outside the camps also have the option of redeeming the transfer as cash and using the money to support their other basic needs such as rent, healthcare or education. Research has shown that offering this choice leads to similar or better food security outcomes.







WFP Jordan has pioneered innovative technological solutions to facilitate the delivery of this cash-based assistance. This includes using a blockchain and iris-scanning system that increases security, efficiency and transparency, while also reducing costs.







The UK’s new funding makes it the third largest contributor to WFP’s activities in the country.







“We are very pleased to sign this agreement between DFID and WFP which will provide important assistance to vulnerable communities,” said Head of DFID Jordan, Charles Harper. “Our contribution to this programme represents our continued support to refugees in Jordan who have been affected by conflicts in the region.”







Sarah Gordon-Gibson and Charles Harper today signed the Memorandum of Understanding to confirm the new WFP-UK partnership. The first instalment of funds is due to be released this month.







###







The United Nations World Food Programme - saving lives in emergencies and changing lives for millions through sustainable development. WFP works in more than 80 countries around the world, feeding people caught in conflict and disasters, and laying the foundations for a better future.







Follow us on Twitter @wfp_media and @wfp_mena







Contact







For more information or high-resolution pictures please contact:



Julia Mills, julia.mills@wfp.org, +962 7 9192 5510



Dara ElMasri, dara.elmasri@wfp.org, +962 7 9013 7267



