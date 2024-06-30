2024-06-30 22:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Nechirvan Barzani, the President of the Kurdistan Region, expressed his support for the head of the Supreme Judicial Council, Judge Faiq Zaidan, rejecting any attacks or insults against him.

President Barzani posted on X, "We confirm our support and backing for Judge Faiq Zidan…We highly appreciate his great efforts and his sincere service to the judiciary and the nation."

Barzani further emphasized, "We reject any targeting, defamation, or statements that harm his reputation or undermine his status."

US Representative Mike Waltz, a member of the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees, is set to introduce an amendment to the foreign appropriations bill on Thursday that would designate Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council and its President, Zaidan, as “assets controlled by Iran.”

The measure is expected to receive bipartisan support and make its way into the final legislation.

"Faiq Zidan, President of the Iraqi Supreme Judicial Council, is at the center of Iran's plot to turn Iraq into a client state. The first step in dismantling the Ayatollah's network of control is to clearly name who is doing his bidding."Waltz posted on X.