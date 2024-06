2024-07-01 03:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq has been named as the world's third biggest flarer of gas in 2023. According to the World Bank's Global Gas Flaring Tracker, the worst offender was Russia, followed by Iran, with Iraq in third place. The USA was in fourth place, followed by Venezuela and Algeria. The full report can be […]

