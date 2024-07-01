2024-07-01 09:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ In Iraq, the constitution requires the election of a new parliament speaker within three days if the position becomes vacant. Yet, more than seven months after Mohammad al-Halboosi's removal, Sunni parties have failed to agree on a successor.

Under the country's sectarian power-sharing system, the parliament speaker is always Sunni, the prime minister Shiite, and the president Kurdish.

Fahd al-Jubouri, a leader in al-Hikmah Movement, a member of the Coordination Framework, confirmed that lack of agreement among Sunni political parties has stalled the election of a new speaker.

"The [Coordination] Framework wants to hold a session to choose a new speaker, but Sunni disagreements have blocked this. It's not that the Sunnis have lost the position, but there's no consensus within their ranks," he told Shafaq News Agency.

Al-Jubouri said he expects Sunni parties to reach an agreement in the coming days to select a candidate supported by the majority.

Lawmakers and observers believe that the vacant speaker position, due to either a lack of quorum or failure to agree on a candidate, has harmed the Sunni faction in Iraq.

They, however, predict the issue will be resolved next month.

A Dire Situation

Fahd al-Rashid, a lawmaker from al-Mubadarah (Initiative) Bloc, described the Iraqi Parliament as being in a "dire situation."

"Many laws awaited by the public are stalled because they are tied to electing a new speaker. The lack of quorum or consensus on a candidate has paralyzed Parliament," he told Shafaq News Agency.

"Crucial laws related to the political agreement, such as general amnesty for innocents, accountability and justice, compensation, the Federal Court law, and the oil relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, remain blocked," he also noted.

The Iraqi Parliament has held two sessions to elect a new speaker, but the situation worsened when Shalaan al-Karim, the candidate from the Taqadum (Progress) Party (led by former speaker Mohamed Al-Halbousi), withdrew.

"Without a candidate from Progress, political consensus is needed either to amend internal regulations or to have all candidates withdraw, forcing parliament to reopen nominations," al-Rashid said. "Some factions want to rename the speakership as the 'Presidency Council,' which is unacceptable due to a 2010 Federal Court ruling."

Al-Rashid revealed that his bloc plans to convene all Sunni factions soon to agree on one or two candidates for the speaker role. He expected this issue to be resolved next month, stressing that political forces and regional dynamics do not permit the speaker's position to remain vacant.

Who Is To Blame For The Delay?

Sunni representatives are responsible for losing this key position, according to political analyst Hussein al-Sabaawi.

"The parliamentary speaker position is allocated to the winning Sunni bloc, which is the Progress Party. However, after ousting their leader, al-Halbousi, conflicts within Sunni parties arose," explained al-Sabaawi.

"This situation weakened al-Halbousi and allowed secondary Sunni blocs to compete for the position, likely with intervention from the largest Shia bloc, the Coordination Framework," he added.

Al-Sabaawi criticized the interim administration of acting parliamentary speaker Mohsen al-Mandalawi, calling it "unacceptable and chaotic." He claimed that al-Mandalawi's actions, such as adjourning the second session and demanding a single candidate, were unconstitutional and aimed at delaying the election to benefit the Coordination Framework.

Al-Sabaawi told Shafaq News Agency that both Sunni legislators and the Coordination Framework are to blame for the delay in electing a new parliamentary speaker.

"The Kurds have had minimal involvement in this issue," he added.

Quota System Failure

Political analyst Ghazi Faisal said the sectarian quota system, which he believes is "fundamentally unconstitutional," has failed to deliver.

The Progress party believes it should have a say on the highest Sunni man in power given since they have the largest Sunni representation in the Parliament, Faisal said, adding that this reflects "the failure of the sectarian quota system and the inability of Sunni parties to agree on a qualified national candidate to lead the parliament."

"This is crucial for the democratic system outlined in the 2005 constitution, as parliament is responsible for legislation and oversight of the executive branch," he said.

Faisal noted that the Sunni share of the speaker's position will remain, whether in early elections, the 2025 elections, or through new agreements if there are changes among Sunni parties in Parliament.

"If the Progress Party continues to hold the majority of Sunni seats, it should present an acceptable candidate to reach an agreement with the Coordination Framework and resolve this deadlock," Faisal added.

If the sectarian quota system is abolished, the entire process would change. Parties would then elect a competent national figure, whether Shia, Sunni, or Kurdish, to lead the presidency, Parliament, or prime minister's office, as seen in advanced countries, Faisal concluded.