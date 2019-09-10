عربي | كوردى


President Salih expresses his condolences for Karbala incident

2019/09/10 | 22:40
President Barham Salih expressed his condolences and sadness for the death and the injuries of the visitors during Ashura remembrance of Imam Hussien (PBUH).Salih called to take care of their families and offer all the needed help.The President phone-called the governor of Karbala Naseef al-Khatabi to praise the efforts of the local government, security forces and citizens to aid the injured cases.











