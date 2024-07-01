Turkish forces neutralize two PKK members in northern Iraq

2024-07-01 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Turkish Ministry of National Defense announced, on Monday, the "neutralization" of two Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) members in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The Turkish authorities use the term "neutralized" to imply that the person in interest has been killed or captured.

In a statement posted on X, the Ministry affirmed that its forces had "neutralized two Kurdistan Workers' Party members, found in their area of operations in the north of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq."

Turkiye has been involved in military operations in Kurdish-majority regions, particularly in northern Iraq, targeting the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

These operations have involved airstrikes, artillery shelling, and ground incursions into Iraqi territory.

The PKK, designated as a terrorist organization by Turkiye and several other countries, has been engaged in a decades-long insurgency against the Turkish state, seeking greater autonomy for Kurds within Turkiye.

Following talks with Turkish officials, Iraq flagged the PKK as a "banned" group.