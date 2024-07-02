Kurdistan's President meets Austrian Foreign Minister in Vienna

2024-07-02 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani met with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on Tuesday in Vienna.

Barzani arrived in the Austrian capital on Monday, aiming to strengthen ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Austria.

"The discussions will focus on exploring new avenues for enhancing bilateral relations and cooperation across various sectors of mutual interest," the Kurdish presidency said in a statement.

During his visit, President Barzani is scheduled to meet Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

A history of diplomatic engagement, economic cooperation, and cultural exchange has characterized the relationship between the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and Austria.

Diplomatic ties were established in the mid-20th century, but significant engagement with the Kurdistan Region began after the 1991 Gulf War and the subsequent autonomy granted to the Region.

High-level visits and delegations from both sides have played crucial roles in strengthening bilateral ties.

Economically, Austrian companies have shown interest in Kurdistan's growing economy, particularly in sectors like energy, construction, and infrastructure.

Austrian firms, such as OMV, have been involved in oil and gas exploration projects, contributing to the Region's economic development. Additionally, Austria has provided development aid and humanitarian assistance, especially during crises like the influx of refugees due to conflicts in Iraq and Syria.

Academic collaborations and cultural exchanges have also been significant, with scholarships and exchange programs fostering educational ties and cultural initiatives promoting mutual understanding.

The trade volume between Austria and the Kurdistan Region has been growing steadily, with Austrian exports including machinery, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Austrian investments, particularly in the energy sector, have created jobs and contributed to the local economy.