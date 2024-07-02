US dollar appreciates in Baghdad, Erbil

2024-07-02 18:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates for the US dollar rose in Baghdad and Erbil by the close of trading on Tuesday.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges recorded a rate of 148,300 IQD per $100, up from 147,850 IQD earlier in the day.

In Baghdad's exchange shops, the selling price for $100 was 149,250 IQD, with the buying price at 147,250 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price reached 148,250 IQD per $100 and the buying price was 148,150 IQD.