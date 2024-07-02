Nechirvan Barzani requests Austria to open consulate in Erbil

2024-07-02 21:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani expressed his gratitude on Tuesday for the invitation extended by the Austrian Foreign Minister to visit Vienna, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between Austria and the Region.

Barzani's remarks came during a press conference held in the Austrian capital following a series of significant meetings with Austrian officials.

In his statements, Barzani emphasized that the visit was in response to the Foreign Minister's invitation, which followed their recent meeting in Iraq. "We came to Austria today to accept the invitation from the Foreign Minister, and we have had many important and fruitful meetings discussing ways to enhance bilateral relations. We feel that Austria has a strong desire to strengthen its relationship with us, and we have requested today that a consulate be opened in Erbil as well," said Barzani.

Barzani also noted that relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad are progressing positively, highlighting advances in resolving outstanding issues between the two parties. "I believe the relationship between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad is at a good level at present. I will not say that all problems have been solved, but my visit and those of the Prime Minister and many government delegations to Baghdad recently have been aimed at addressing these issues. Baghdad also has the intention to resolve them, and I do not expect all problems to be solved overnight, but the current steps indicate we are moving in the right direction towards a resolution," he added.

President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Vienna on Monday for an official visit to discuss opportunities and avenues for enhancing relations between Austria, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region, and to expand the scope of mutual cooperation.