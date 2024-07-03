Austrian Foreign Minister pledges commitment to stability in Kurdistan Region and Iraq

2024-07-03 10:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg reaffirmed Austria's commitment to the stability of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq following discussions with Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani in Vienna on Tuesday.

“Great to welcome Kurdistan’s President Nechirvan Barzani to Vienna after my visit in Erbil. Discussed developments in the Middle East, migration and intensified economic cooperation. Austria is commited to Iraq's stability, including the Kurdistan Region.” Schallenberg posted on X.

President Barzani arrived in Vienna on Monday for an official visit, during which he met with Austria’s Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg and President Alexander Van der Bellen on Tuesday, reinforcing ties and discussing key issues affecting Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

In talks with Schallenberg, Barzani emphasized enhancing economic and trade relations between Austria and the Kurdistan Region. Both leaders reviewed progress in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, with Austria’s role in the international coalition against ISIS taking center stage.

Barzani expressed gratitude for Austria’s enduring support during difficult times. Schallenberg reiterated Austria’s commitment to supporting both Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, emphasizing strong bilateral relations.

The discussions also covered the refugee situation in the Kurdistan Region, the ongoing ISIS threat, migration, and mutual concerns.

In a subsequent meeting with President Van der Bellen, Barzani highlighted the importance of the Erbil-Baghdad dialogue in resolving issues in accordance with the Constitution. They also discussed federalism and the upcoming parliamentary elections in the Kurdistan Region.

Van der Bellen reaffirmed Austria’s unwavering support for the people of Kurdistan and their rights. The leaders discussed the status and rights of communities in the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, calling for international assistance for the Yezidis, who ISIS has severely impacted.

Climate change and regional relations were also on the agenda, with both parties stressing the need for extensive collaboration to address environmental threats.