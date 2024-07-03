Gold prices climb in Baghdad, stabilize in Erbil

2024-07-03 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad markets, and remained stable in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 486,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 482,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 456,000 IQD, with a buying price of 452,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 490,000 and 500,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 560,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 490,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 420,000 IQD.