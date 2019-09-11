Popular Mobilization fights drones in Salahdin

2019/09/11 | 14:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA- Baghdad
The ground anti air craft artillery of the Salahdin Operations Command of the Popular Mobilization treated today drones flew over its headquarters in Salahdin Province.
The Salahdin Operations Command’s intelligence officer said in a statement that some drones flew over Popular Mobilizations headquarters, showing that the anti craft artillery opened its fires on them, enforcing them to flee to unknown side.
The intelligence of Salahdin Operations Command of Popular Mobilization didn’t have the chance to know the source of those drones, while the Joint Operations Command declared of its unknowing about the flight of such drones.
