Foreign Minister heads to Tunisia

2019/09/11
INA-Baghdad
The Minister of Foreign Affairs Muhammad Ali Hakeem headed today to Tunisia to participate in the mutual Iraqi Tunisian committee’s meeting.
The Spokesman of MOFA Ahmad Sahaaf said in a statement to INA that his Minster headed this morning to Tunisia after finishing the meetings of the Arab League on the ministerial level, presided by Iraq, In Cairo.
Sahaaf showed that the Iraqi Tunisian meeting would discuss the most important stands that would result to elevate the reciprocity level between the two countries.
These efforts come with the frame line of MOFA to elevate the bilateral coordination level of the Iraqi committees with the Arab and European and other groups of state, to enhance the execution of the governmental program.
