Kurdish leader Barzani meets Ambassadors, addresses disputes with Baghdad

Shafaq News/ Masoud Barzani, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, outlined the objectives of his Baghdad visit during a series of meetings with ambassadors from several major countries on Wednesday. Barzani affirmed efforts to address longstanding disputes between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government.

Russia

Barzani's media office reported that he met with the Russian Ambassador to Iraq, Elbrus Kutrashev, discussing relations between Erbil and Baghdad and the broader political landscape.

Barzani detailed his visit's purpose and interactions with Iraqi political parties, emphasizing intentions to resolve ongoing conflicts.

Kutrashev expressed Russia's support for Iraq's stability and strengthened ties with the Kurdistan Region, also addressing regional developments and security threats.

China

In a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Iraq, Cui Wei, the political situation in Iraq was a key topic. Barzani highlighted the opportunity to settle issues between the Kurdish and federal governments, noting national interests.

Cui Wei voiced China's backing for resolving disputes and welcomed the scheduling of Kurdistan Parliament elections.

The UK

Barzani also held talks with UK Ambassador to Iraq Stephen Hitchen. Hitchen confirmed British support for Barzani's mission and efforts to enhance relations between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government, citing the UK's interest in economic issues, terrorism threats, and migration.

They also discussed the Sinjar Agreement, international coalition forces, and bilateral relations.

France

French Ambassador to Iraq Bruno Aubert met with Barzani to discuss Iraq's political challenges and the relationship between Kurdistan and France.

Aubert welcomed the election date for the Kurdistan Parliament and reaffirmed France's commitment to strengthening ties with the federal government.

The US

Barzani also met with US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski. His media office highlighted that the visit aimed to foster goodwill, uphold the Constitution, and create a positive atmosphere.

Barzani stressed that the presence of Global Coalition forces is a national issue impacting Iraq's stability.

Romanowski expressed US support for improved relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad and encouraged continued dialogue. She welcomed the new date for the Kurdistan parliamentary elections set for October 20, 2024.