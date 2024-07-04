Coordination Framework meeting with leader Masoud Barzani focuses on national unity and security

2024-07-04 10:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Coordination Framework convened on Wednesday, hosting Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani and his delegation, who is currently visiting the capital, Baghdad.

According to a statement from the Framework, the meeting reviewed the latest political and security developments both regionally and globally.

The attendees stressed the importance of "unifying the national stance on various issues critical to Iraq's interests." They reiterated the need to exert "maximum efforts to resolve the election of the Speaker of the House of Representatives and assist the concerned political forces."

"The attendees expressed the need to confront the challenges facing the region and the world and to shield Iraq from them, advocating for cooperation in this regard," the statement said.

Regarding the Global Coalition, all parties agreed on the importance of ending its missions and transforming the relationship into a form of cooperation based on "mutual respect and shared interests," according to the statement.

The attendees also expressed their desire to address the outstanding issues between the federal government and the Kurdish government and to contribute to resolving them in accordance with the law and the constitution.