Masoud Barzani, US envoy discuss Erbil-Baghdad ties, Kurdish future in Syria

2019/09/11 | 17:55
Iraq News
Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani (right) during a meeting with the US Deputy Chief of Mission in Iraq, Brian McFeeters, Sept. 11, 2019. (Photo: Masoud Barzani's office)
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The president of the leading Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, on Wednesday, discussed with the US Deputy Chief of Mission in Iraq, Brian McFeeters, the issues of current relations between Erbil and Baghdad, as well as the future of Kurds in Syria.
In the meeting, which took place in Erbil with US Consul-General in Erbil Steven Fagin present, both sides highlighted the current situation in Iraq and the region.
Barzani, the former President of the autonomous Kurdistan Region, reiterated his support for resolving disputes between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government through a constructive dialogue within the framework of the Iraqi constitution, according to Barzani’s press office.
The senior Kurdish leader also emphasized the importance of addressing the political situation in northern Iraq and the threat that the Islamic State still poses. Barzani noted that the terrorist group is defeated militarily, but that it plans to regroup and re-emerge in the country.
The causes that led to the creation of the Islamic State remain unresolved, he stressed.
Productive meeting with U.S. Deputy Chief of Mission in Iraq, Brian McFeeters. We discussed several issues including the relations between Erbil and Baghdad and the current situation in Kirkuk. pic.twitter.com/ulMmOsodux
— Masoud Barzani (@masoud_barzani) September 11, 2019
Barzani currently holds no government post, but the long-time Kurdish leader is a renowned figure in the Kurdistan Region and continues to play an important and influential role.
The two sides also discussed the situation in Kirkuk Province and other disputed territories. They remain one of the key issues between Erbil and Baghdad, even as they increasingly pose a major security threat, because the Islamic State is re-establishing itself in those areas.
The current developments in Syria and concerns about the future of Kurds in the north and northeast areas of the country, known as Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava), were also issues that Barzani highlighted in his discussion with the US envoy.
Editing by Laurie Mylroie
