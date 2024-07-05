Iraqi inmate beats the odds, earns top honors from behind bars

2024-07-05 15:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Defying the harsh realities of prison life, an Iraqi inmate named Aqeel has emerged as an academic standout, earning top marks while pursuing his studies from within the confines of Baghdad's Al-Karkh Central Prison.

Aqeel, a 25-year-old aspiring computer scientist, is currently serving a five-year sentence. Despite the challenges of his circumstances, he has shown unwavering determination to continue his education, enrolling in the morning and evening programs at the University of Information Technology and Communications' College of Business Informatics.

His dedication has paid off, as he has consistently outperformed his peers, even those studying from the comfort of their homes.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Aqeel recounted his journey, emphasizing the importance of education in shaping a brighter future. "I was a university student in my second year before entering prison," he explained. "The idea of studying came through the social researchers when the university education center was opened in Al-Karkh Central Prison."

Despite initial difficulties in accessing external resources and studying in English, Aqeel persevered, thanks to the support of the prison authorities and university professors. "The Ministry of Justice provided the classroom and all the necessary conditions and the appropriate environment for studying inside the prison, in addition to providing the external sources that I need to complete my studies," he noted.

With his release just two months away, Aqeel said he is optimistic about his future, expressing determination to complete his studies and pursue a fulfilling career. "There is an intention to complete my studies, especially since I only have two months left of my sentence so that I can complete the fourth stage in the same college," he said.