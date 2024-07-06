2024-07-06 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Azerbaijan and Iraq have agreed to hold a meeting of the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Forum in Baku in the near future. Nasir Mammadov, the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Iraq, made the announcement following a meeting with the Chairman of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce, Mr. Abdul Razzaq al-Zuhairi. The meeting also […]

The post Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Forum to meet in Baku first appeared on Iraq Business News.