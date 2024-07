Al-Sudani congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election as President of Iran

Al-Sudani congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election as President of Iran

2024-07-06 15:20:01 - Source: Iraqi News Agency

Al-Sudani congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on the occasion of his election as President of Iran