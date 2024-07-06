Student suicide epidemic in Iraq: understanding causes and urgent actions

2024-07-06 21:00:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ At least six Iraqi students died by suicide this week, according to security sources. Baghdad witnessed the most deaths, with four cases involving both males and females. Kirkuk reported two suicides, both involving males.

In Baghdad's Al-Sadr City district, a student reportedly took their life last Monday after failing final exams.

The phenomenon of student suicides has been increasing worryingly recently. In this regard, Shafaq News Agency interviewed a relative of the deceased student in Al-Sadr City, who painfully narrated the condition of the family after the suicide of their eldest son: the father is suffering a psychological crisis, and the mother is still in shock.

Saif, a cousin of the student, said, "The deceased was 17 years old. However, failing his exams for the second time left him feeling deeply discouraged about his chances." Saif reported that the student "became very upset and ultimately died by suicide in his room."

Um Zahraa recounted what happened with her daughter, the student who attempted suicide in Babil Governorate after failing the third stage in intermediate school, saying, "My daughter failed all subjects despite providing her with all the appropriate conditions (air conditioning in her room, private teachers, etc). However, it seems that some students today lack motivation and are unwilling to study and work hard. In the past, we succeeded with distinction despite the lack of resources, such as electricity. We used to study by lantern light and never considered suicide."

She further stated to Shafaq News, "My daughter attempted suicide by taking a large dose of medication, but she was quickly taken to the hospital and recovered. Afterward, I gently explained to her that what she had done was wrong, and she understood. I call on parents who have students to follow them up and try to address their problems."

Root Causes Of Student Suicides

Educational expert Haider Al-Mousawi believes that "there are numerous reasons behind student suicides, including societal changes. Today, some young people exhibit weaker personalities compared to previous generations, who faced numerous traumas and took on responsibilities from childhood. This phenomenon is attributed to a cultural invasion that seeks to underestimate Iraqi youth's personalities and instill a sense of weakness in them."

"Furthermore, social networking sites have contributed to distancing these young people from religion, as many are unaware that such behaviors are forbidden in Islamic law. Additionally, drug use pushes young individuals towards impulsive actions," he adds to Shafaq News Agency.

The educational expert emphasizes that "parental violence is not a significant cause of suicides," noting that many have experienced family violence. "In the past, we were subjected to violence by teachers and parents upon failure, yet this did not lead to suicides; instead, it often motivated us to persevere and succeed. Hence, the true cause lies in the cultural invasion promoting suicide and rebellion against family values under the guise of personal freedom. This narrative suggests suicide as an easy escape from pressure."

Mental Health Insights On Suicide And Social Pressures

The psychiatrist Dr. Batoul Issa emphasizes the mental health aspect, noting that psychiatric references indicate that a large percentage of individuals who commit suicide suffer from mental illnesses.

She explains that "70% of those who commit suicide suffer from depression, 5% are in a state of addiction (under the influence of drugs), and 10% have other psychotic disorders."

In the context of suicide causes, Issa adds to Shafaq News Agency, "Families and teachers often pressure students to achieve high grades for admission into medical school, viewing doctors as the sole measure of success in society, while society benefits from a diverse range of scientific and literary professions."

She continues, "Some parents discourage their children from pursuing hobbies like music, drawing, or sports such as swimming or cycling, claiming these activities are a waste of time and offer no benefits compared to studying. However, they fail to realize that these hobbies contribute to mental and psychological well-being, providing essential exercise for the brain."

"The professors also pressure the students, sometimes resorting to using profanity, insults, and negative comments. They may also favor one hardworking student over others with average or below-average abilities, fostering competition and jealousy among the students themselves," she affirms, noting that "publicizing suicide cases on social media contributes to their proliferation, as students may be influenced to emulate others who have taken their own lives."

Moreover, the psychiatrist observes that "climatic conditions, such as high temperatures combined with power outages, create pressure on students who need to study, rest, and sleep."

Issa also confirms that "parents should support their children and allow them to participate in social events, spend time outside the house, and engage in hobbies and activities. Providing financial support and fostering a peaceful home environment, free from conflicts, yelling, and violence, are crucial for their well-being, " noting that "they should communicate unconditional love to their children, emphasizing that their grades do not define their worth. It's important to nurture their self-confidence and provide emotional and familial support."

Hundreds Of Suicide Cases In 3 Years

The head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Fadel Al-Gharawi, announced on Wednesday that suicide rates for 2023 and 2024 have decreased compared to 2022.

In a statement, Al-Gharawi noted that the past three years have seen over 2,000 cases and attempted suicides, with 1,073 recorded in 2022, 700 in 2023, and 300 in the first six months of 2024.

From 2016 to 2021, a total of 3,063 suicides and attempts were recorded. The annual figures were 343 in 2016, 449 in 2017, 519 in 2018, 588 in 2019, 644 in 2020, and 863 in 2021.

The most common methods of suicide include hanging, burning, firearms, drowning, and poisoning.

Statistics from Iraq's Judicial Council, Ministry of Health, and Ministry of Interior indicate that 43% of suicides are due to psychological reasons, 35% to family issues, 15% to economic problems, and 8% to other causes. Despite these figures, Iraq's suicide rates remain below global averages.

Al-Gharawi called for the activation of the national strategy for suicide prevention and addressing the social, economic, and psychological conditions that lead to suicide. He also urged the establishment of psychiatric treatment facilities for those who attempt suicide.

How To Act

Experts advocate several key measures to mitigate this growing crisis.

One essential measure is enhancing the early detection of suicide risks in emergency departments, which can be achieved by providing psychiatric training to interns and medical staff in these settings.

By equipping healthcare providers with the skills to recognize and respond to signs of suicidal ideation, it becomes possible to intervene more effectively and provide timely support to those in crisis. Experts tell Shafaq News.

Implementing such policies would require coordinated efforts from government authorities and policymakers to ensure stricter enforcement and oversight.

Education campaigns about mental health are also necessary in combating suicide. Raising awareness and educating the public about mental health issues, signs of distress, and available resources can help reduce stigma and encourage individuals to seek help. These campaigns should target various demographics, including young people, families, and communities, to foster a more supportive environment for those struggling with mental health challenges.