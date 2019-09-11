Iraq and Tunisia sign MoUs

2019/09/11 | 22:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Tunisia - INA
The foreign minister signed a memorandum of understanding with his Tunisian counterpart, two memorandums of understanding for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as an agreement on transport between the two countries, a foreign ministry statement said.
