Iraq and Tunisia sign MoUs

2019/09/11 | 22:20
Tunisia - INA



The foreign minister signed a memorandum of understanding with his Tunisian counterpart, two memorandums of understanding for the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, as well as an agreement on transport between the two countries, a foreign ministry statement said.











