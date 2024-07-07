Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold prices drop in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Gold prices drop in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil

Gold prices drop in Baghdad remain stable in Erbil
Gold prices drop in Baghdad, remain stable in Erbil
2024-07-07 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, gold prices edged lower in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices on Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 485,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 481,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 455,000 IQD, with a buying price of 451,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 490,000 and 500,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 460,000 and 470,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 575,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 503,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 430,000 IQD.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links