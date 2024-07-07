Iran and Iraq agree to reopen border markets in Baneh and Saqqez

2024-07-07 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iran and Iraq decided to reopen the border markets in Baneh and Saqqez cities in the Iranian Kurdistan Province.

According to Mehr News Agency, Mohsen Biglari, the representative of Saqqez and Baneh in the Islamic Shura Council, revealed in a press statement that he discussed this matter with Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Goudarzi , the Commander of the Iranian Border Guard.

"We reviewed the conditions of the border markets in the provinces of Siranband, Hangazal, Ghalesor, Baneh and Saif Saqqez." He said.

The representative described the reopening of the border markets of these two border cities as a general demand of the people.

"Fortunately, the Border Guard leadership agreed to reopen Kurdistan (Province)'s borders 100%," he added.

Notably, Iraq boasts five official crossings along its 1,599-kilometer (about 1,000-mile) border with Iran: Mandali-Sumar, Almunthrya-Khosravi, Zurbatiyah-Mehran, Chazabeh, and Shalamcheh. Additionally, there are three border crossings between Iraq and Iraqi Kurdistan: Haji Omeran-Tamarchin, Penjwen-Bashmaq, Parviz Khan, and Sayran Ban.