Iraq: Secretary-General Expresses Deep Sorrow over Loss of Life, Injuries at Iraq Shrine
2019/09/11 | 23:10
Country: Iraq

The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:



The Secretary-General learned with deep sorrow of the loss of life and injuries that occurred near the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala, Iraq.



A large number of worshippers were present on the site to commemorate Ashura, including nationals from Iraq and other countries.



The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured. The United Nations stands ready to support the Government in dealing with this tragedy.



