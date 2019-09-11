Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Secretary-General Expresses Deep Sorrow over Loss of Life, Injuries at Iraq Shrine

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Secretary-GeneralCountry: IraqSG/SM/19729The following statement was issued today by the Spokesman for UN Secretary-General António Guterres:The Secretary-General learned with deep sorrow of the loss of life and injuries that occurred near the Imam Hussein shrine in Karbala, Iraq.A large number of worshippers were present on the site to commemorate Ashura, including nationals from Iraq and other countries.The Secretary-General expresses his deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and wishes a speedy recovery for the injured. The United Nations stands ready to support the Government in dealing with this tragedy.For information media. Not an official record.