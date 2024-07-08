Iraq Achieves Record Electricity Production

2024-07-08 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Engineer Ziyad Ali Fadel, has announced that Iraq's electrical system has reached an unprecedented production rate of 27,000 MW. A statement from the Ministry says that this is an increase of 3,000 MW on the same period last year. The minister attributed this success to the continuous support […]

