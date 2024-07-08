Rasmi Al Jabri Award presented to Hadeel Hasan

2024-07-08 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By Padraig O'Hannelly. The Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) has awarded this year's Rasmi Al Jabri Annual Award for Excellence to Ms Hadeel A Hasan of Al Hadeel Al Hasan Law (HHL). Baroness Nicholson presented the 'Infinity Medallion' to Ms Hasan at the IBBC's Spring Conference in London's Mansion house on Tuesday, in the presence […]

