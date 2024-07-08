Iraq to Import Gas from Turkmenistan via Iran

2024-07-08 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. Turkmenistan and Iran have signed a contract for the purchase and sale of natural gas in the amount of up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year, which will be supplied from Turkmenistan to Iraq through Iran under a swap scheme. The agreement was signed following negotiations between Turkmenistan and […]

